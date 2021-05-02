Eatala Rajender's aides stage rasta roko

Hyderabad: The supporters of Eatala Rajender staged a protest here on Saturday to show solidarity with him on a day when a probe began into land grabbing allegations against him. The Minister's supporters staged a sit-in on the highway at Shameerpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad condemning the allegations levelled against him.

Raising slogans in support of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, they sat on the road causing traffic jam. They claimed that the allegations of land grabbing against Eatala were false and were part of a conspiracy to malign him.

As the protestors refused to end the road blockade, the police forcibly evicted them and shifted them to the nearest police station. Meanwhile, Eatala appealed to his supporters to stay calm. He took to Twitter to appeal to people, workers and leaders of his Huzurabad constituency to show restraint. He urged them not to come to Hyderabad in view of the Covid pandemic and face problems.

His appeal came amid reports that several of his supporters from the constituency were heading to Hyderabad to show solidarity with him.

Police have stepped up security in the constituency, especially in Eatala's native village Kamlapur in view of possible protests by the Minister's supporters.