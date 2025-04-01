Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious zeal, fervor

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, the city of IT hubs and pearls, joined the nation in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan. The festival commenced with special prayers at mosques, including the historic Makkah Masjid near Charminar, where thousands gathered in devotion.

Markets saw a surge in activity leading up to Eid, with residents purchasing new clothes, gifts, and festive delicacies. Areas like Laad Bazaar and Sultan Bazaar were bustling, reflecting the community's enthusiasm. Community leaders emphasized unity and compassion, encouraging charitable activities to support the underprivileged. Many organizations and individuals distributed food and clothing, embodying the spirit of the festival.

On Eid morning, devotees dressed in their finest attire thronged major Eidgahs and mosques for congregational prayers. The largest gathering was witnessed at Eidgah Mir Alam, where over a lakh worshippers, including Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, participated. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao extended Eid greetings to the Muslim community.

Thousands gathered at Hockey Ground in Masab Tank, Qutb Shahi Eidgah, Madannapet Eidgah, Shahi Masjid, and Eidgah Balamrai, among other places. Khateeb Mecca Masjid, Maulana Hafiz Mufti Rizwan Qureshi, led the prayers, and Ulema (clerics) highlighted the significance of Eid in their sermons.

“Eid-ul-Fitr conveys a powerful message of peace, unity, compassion, and love,” said Javeed Ali, a septuagenarian at Qutb Shahi Eidgah. After prayers, people embraced one another, exchanging heartfelt Eid Mubarak greetings.

Families came together for a traditional breakfast featuring Sheer Khurma, marking the end of their fast.

Every Muslim family contributes Fitra, a mandatory charity for each member before offering prayers, ensuring those in need can partake in the festivities.

Affluent families fulfill their obligation by paying Zakat, contributing 2.5% of their wealth to support the less fortunate.

Children eagerly awaited Eidi (gifts) from elders, a cherished tradition. Throughout the day, they visited relatives, collecting Eidi with joy. At Mir Alam Eidgah, Madannapet Eidgah, and Makkah Masjid, senior police officials extended Eid greetings to the public, reinforcing the festival’s spirit of harmony.

The city embraced Eid with religious zeal and festive joy, uniting communities in celebration and generosity.