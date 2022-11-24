Enforcement Directorate likely to serve notice to Revanth

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to serve notices to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as Telangana Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav made startling revelations before ED in the 'National Herald' case. Yadav told the ED officials that Revanth had asked him to donate money to Young India Limited.

The Congress leader appeared before the ED in connection with the 'National Herald' money laundering case in Delhi. It may be mentioned here that the central agency had questioned some other Telangana Congress leaders.

The ED had issued notices to four Telangana Congress leaders, Mohd. Shabbir Ali, Dr. J Geetha Reddy, Sudarshan Reddy and Gali Anil Kumar. Some had already appeared before ED and responded to questions raised by the agency on donations.

Sources said that the ED will summon some more Telangana Congress leaders and question them in transfer money from their bank accounts to Young india Limited. The role of Revanth Reddy in encouraging the party leaders to donate money will also be probed.