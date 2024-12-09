Eureka! Click on Meeseva App to avail slew of services in a jiffy

Hyderabad: Aimed at empowering citizens to avail services right at their fingertips, the IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu launched the Meeseva mobile app.

Sridhar Babu, who made the ‘Mega Investment’ announcements to the tune of Rs 7,582 crore as part of the Praja PalanaVijayotsavalu at an event on Sunday, informed that apart from existing services, the Meeseva app, which is aimed at achieving transparency, added nine new services. “This mobile application is a giant step forward in our commitment to delivering hassle-free and accessible governance to every citizen. With nearly 150 citizen services integrated into the app, it ensures that individuals can access essential services at their convenience, from anywhere and at any time,” he explained.

To further enhance service delivery, digital interactive kiosks will soon be deployed at high footfall locations such as malls, airports, metro stations, and integrated collectorates. These kiosks will provide a range of facilities, including access to all Meeseva services, filling of application forms, payment processing, and immediate certificate printouts. These kiosks also offer a unique advertisement platform during idle time, making them cost-effective and multi-functional.

Rs 7,582 crore investment announced

As part of TGIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) initiatives, the Minister exchanged MoUs with four companies, including Azad Engineering (aerospace and defence sector), Premier Energies, M/X Premier Energies Global Environment Pvt Ltd (both electronics and energy storage sector), and Lenskart (eyewear). In total these companies will be providing 5,200 jobs and will be investing over Rs 7,500 crore. The representatives of these companies expressed appreciation at the pace they had received government support in ‘ease of doing business.’.

After showcasing the investments attracted by the government, TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) announced entering eight MoUs with skilling institutes, which include SAP, Tata Strive, My Anatomy, Schwing Stetter, Creative Careers, Swecha Telangana, 100 Pins, and Blackbuck Engineers.

The Minister also inaugurated T-Fibre (Telangana Fibre Grid) services. Under phase one, internet service is rolled out to gram panchayats in Narayanpet, Sangareddy, and Peddapalli districts.

On the occasion State–led prototype centre, T-Works and BITS Pilani Centre for Research Excellence in National Security announced their partnership to provide skill development in national security technologies and advance projects from prototypes to market-ready solutions.

The Minister also launched different initiatives undertaken under collaborations between the government and the private sector. The initiatives include ADeX (Agriculture Data Exchange)—HDFC Smart Agri Credit for farmers of Telangana, under which loan disbursal is fast-tracked by analysing agriculture-related data in 28 different areas. The second initiative is Mitra Telangana, an AI-powered mobile application for the mental well-being of youth. “We are delighted to announce a significant collaboration between HDFC Bank and ADeX, focused on Smart Agri-Credit. HDFC will provide loans of up to Rs one lakh to small and marginal farmers using authentic datasets available on the ADeX platform. This initiative will ensure quick, easy, and timely credit access, empowering farmers across Telangana,” the Minister informed.