Explosion at restaurant in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Two persons and a toddler were injured after a massive explosion occurred at Telangana Spice Kitchen in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 5 am. The blast sent debris flying into nearby neighbourhoods, causing panic among residents as cooking supplies were scattered across the area. A woman, identified as Pooja, and her daughter sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Upon receiving the information of the explosion, police quickly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue efforts. Two firefighting teams also responded promptly to control the flames resulting from the explosion. Also, three clues teams of the police visited the spot and took up the investigation.

According to the Fire Department, the explosion was caused by a leakage of LPG from the cylinder pipe’s pipe. The regulator knob was on, and a spark from the automatic tripper switch of a deep freezer compressor placed in the kitchen triggered the explosion of the leaking gas.

Officials said those living in huts adjacent to the building said that it was a terrifying experience. Few persons, who were living in the open plot adjacent to the building escaped with minor injuries. Five two-wheelers, two private buses, and the building compound wall were damaged.

Meanwhile, Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender also visited the spot and took stock of the situation.