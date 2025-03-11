FGG wants CS to pause payment of Income Tax of CM, ministers

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged the Chief Secretary to stop the unconstitutional practice of paying income tax of the Chief Minister and Ministers from taxpayer money.

The FGG said that today in India, many states have stopped payment of income tax of Ministers from government funds, but a few states like Telangana were paying income tax of Ministers from public funds. As per sub section (4) of sec. 3 of payment of salaries Act 1953, the income tax payable by Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, other Ministers, Corporation Chairpersons and advisors having cabinet rank are paid by Government.

This provision is against the principle of equality before law. “In this connection we have represented to the Chief Secretary to stop this unconstitutional practice but there was no response,” said FGG president M Padmanabha Reddy.