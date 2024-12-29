Formula-E race: KTR dismisses charges, terms them baseless

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister KTR has dis missed the allegations levelled against him in Formula-E car race issue as “mere accusations without any factual basis”.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said the erstwhile BRS government was forced to take the decision to host Formula-E Season 10 due to the lack of sponsors and “there was neither any conspiracy, nor any corruption” involved in it. “It was all aimed at enhancing the image of Hyderabad. It is part of a policy decision intended to organise it even in the next season also”, he asserted. Pointing out that the Election Commission had not issued any notices if there was a violation of the election code, he wanted to know from the leaders in the Congress government on what basis they dared to question him on behalf of the Election Commission.

He explained that the Rs 8 crore mentioned n the issue by the present ruling party were tax returns, which sponsors would cover. He asserted that all payments made through Indian Overseas Bank were in accordance with the rules. KTR said that if any losses were incurred due to Formula-e, that could be the fall out of the ruling party’s irrational decisions and CM Revanth Reddy’s lack of foresight.