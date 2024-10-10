Four Arrested for Extorting Railway Contractor in Pseudo Naxalite Scheme

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the East Zone Task Force, in collaboration with the Osmania University Police, arrested four members of a pseudo Naxalite gang who threatened a railway contractor and demanded a ransom of Rs. 5 crores. The operation took place on October 9, 2024, following credible information about the gang's activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

1. Prasad Salonka @ Pradeep, 36, an interior designer from ECIL, Medchal Malkajgiri District.

2. Rathlavath Ravi Naik @ Ravi, 28, an auto driver from Miyapur, Medchal Malkajgiri District.

3. Mandugula Sathaiah, 37, a labor worker from Lakshamarao Guda, Shabad, Ranga Reddy District.

4. Kammari Sheshappa @ Raju, 37, a carpenter from Venkammaguda, Shabad, Ranga Reddy District.

The mastermind of the extortion scheme, Prasad Salonka, relocated to Hyderabad two decades ago and began his career as an interior designer. From 2010 to 2012, he worked closely with a railway contractor, gaining invaluable insights into the contractor's personal and financial affairs. Struggling with financial issues, Prasad came up with the idea to extort money from the contractor he once worked for, enlisting the help of his accomplices—each with a shared interest in hidden treasures.

In July 2024, Prasad and his accomplices, including Sathaiah, Sheshappa, and Ravi Naik, conspired to impersonate Naxalites and target the contractor for a hefty ransom. They secured SIM cards registered under false names and sent threatening messages via WhatsApp, demanding Rs. 5 crores in exchange for the contractor’s safety.

A case was registered under Cr. No 478/2024 at the Osmania University Police Station, leading to an investigation that utilized technical analysis to identify and apprehend the suspects. The police successfully seized six mobile phones as evidence during the operation.

The arrests were executed under the supervision of A. Nagarjuna, Inspector of Police, East Zone Task Force, with notable support from Sub-Inspectors M. Anantha Chary, S. Karunakar Reddy, and P. Nagaraju, alongside the Osmania University Police.

This successful operation underscores the diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime and ensuring public safety.