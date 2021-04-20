FPOs all set to prepare tech-savvy farmers in Telangana

Hyderabad: From now on, Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) in the State can transact their activities online through the farmers mobile application.

According to sources in the Agriculture department, the mobile application facilitates the FPOs to get details about different crops being cultivated by the farmers within the organisation. Every farmer who is a member of the FPO can enter details like the variety of crop cultivated, the time of sowing, harvesting, transporting to the market for sale, quantity of the produce, its sale and price and others. Besides, a farmer can also register the vehicle used for the transportation of the agricultural produce.

In turn, the mobile application helps in maintaining the details from the time of sowing to the sale of the produce covering the entire cycle in a given agriculture season.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official said that this helps the FPOs to facilitate its members to guide them in a hassle-free manner. And, each farmer will have details handy for their reference without maintaining any registers.

"A complete spectrum of details of each farmer about the variety of crop, procurement, quality, details of transactions helps keep track of data for the FPO. On the other hand, the data also helps the farmers to take informed decisions on the kind of crops they can cultivate that fetch them remunerative price," he said.

Currently, apart from the online agriculture trading platform e-NAM, the farmers' mobile application is yet to pick up traction among the member of FPOs in the State. "Already, awareness programmes are being held at the district-level under the guidance of District Collectors, agriculture and horticulture department officials. Once the FPOs and their members are well acquainted with the app, then it will help the farmers to operate their activities and save their time," the official said.