Fuel station worker killed by customers

In a tragic incident on the wee hours of Tuesday, a petrol pump worker was allegedly beaten to death by three persons at Narsingi police station limits. A group of people in a car went to the petrol pump and entered into an argument with the fuel station workers over the mode of payment. The petrol pump workers who were preparing to shut the petrol pump as it was closing time, denied refilling the car of youngsters. However, the workers later refilled the car as the youngsters persisted that they needed to refill fuel as they had to travel a long distance.The bunk employees relented and filled the tank.





Later at the time of payment, the cashier asked them for payment by cash rather than UPI, but the youngsters entered into an argument and started assaulting the cashier. Noticing the argument, the victim, Sanjay intervened and tried to stop them, but the youngsters attacked him with fist blows, and Sanjay collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Noticing Sanjay collapse on the spot, the youngsters escaped in the car. The accused have been identified as Narender, Mallesh, and Anup of Janwada village. The Narsingi police booked a case and are examining the CCTV footage. Efforts are on to nab the suspects.











