Ganesh idol makers seek govt protection from ‘non-Hindu’ lenders

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Friday urged the government to protect Ganesh idol makers from what it described as "the clutches of private money lenders of non-Hindus" and to provide them with necessary support.

Samithi leaders called on the government to halt alleged "theft by other religions" in the Ganesh idol making business, emphasising that all possible help should be extended to the artisans. This demand was raised at a meeting of Ganesh idol makers held in Uppal-Nagole on Friday, organised under the auspices of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi. Dr Ravinutala Shashidhar, VHP National Spokesperson and Ganesh Utsav Samithi Secretary, was the chief guest. Speaking at the event, Shashidhar announced, "Bhagyanagar is getting ready for the 46th mass Ganesh Festival and arrangements were being made to organise the Ganesh festival on a grand scale from 27 August to 6 September."

Shashidhar stated that middlemen entering the business at the last minute were exploiting the hardships faced by Hindu idol makers, who have come to the city from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other places and have been engaged in making Ganesh idols for the past 25 to 30 years.

He alleged that these middlemen, associated with Muslim and Christian organisations, have also entered the business. Shashidhar asserted that this issue relates to the religious beliefs of Hindus, and that organisers were experiencing difficulties due to the low rates offered by traders from other religions. He further claimed that these middlemen were harassing idol makers by providing loans at high interest rates. The Ganesh Utsav Samithi is seeking a permanent solution to this problem, with plans being formulated. "The makers of idols and the people who sell them must be entirely Hindus, but people of other religions are allowed to do so," Shashidhar concluded.