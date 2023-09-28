Ganesh immersions to continue till Friday: Talasani

Hyderabad : Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said that all arrangements have been made for smooth immersion of Ganesh Idols and the immersion programme is going smoothly. He is supervising the immersion.



Balapur Ganesh is likely to reach Charminar by afternoon and the immersion of Ganesh idols will continue till Friday morning, he informed. He said that the process of immersion is being monitored from time to time and lakhs of devotees are flocking to see Vinayaka immersion. He said that they have made suitable arrangements without any difficulties.

Vinayaka Shobhayatra is being surveillance CCTV cameras from time to time. Minister Talasani made it clear that it is not their intention to see Ganeshas to be immersed quickly.