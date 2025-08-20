Ganesh pandal organisers told to take power safety measures

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Vinayaka Chavithi Festival, Chairman & Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, Musharraf Faruqui urged Pandal Organizers and the general public to be cautious about electricity supply during Ganesh idol processions and at Ganesh pandals.

The CMD stated that even though there was no negligence on the part of the Electricity department in the recent electrocution incidents, the loss of life was due to other reasons . On Tuesday, the CMD inspected the site of the accident during the Ganesh idol procession in Bandlaguda and inquired about the details of the incident.

Musharraf instructed electricity officials to be vigilant and ensure there are no faults in the electrical network on the procession routes. He added that the program to replace dangerous overhead LT / 11 KV network lines with AB cables is already in full swing in Greater Hyderabad. Furthermore, as per the orders of the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister, a special drive is being conducted to remove dangerous hanging cables from electricity poles. He requested the public, devotees and pandal organizers to follow electrical safety measures at the pandals strictly.

If there is any leakage in the electrical wiring, there is a possibility of a shock due to moisture when it rains. Therefore, pandal organizers must inspect the wiring thoroughly every day, the CMD said if electrical lines fall or in other emergency situations, people should immediately call 1912 or the nearest Fuse Off Call center to inform the electricity staff.