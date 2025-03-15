Ganja-laced kulfis, sweets seized from Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force of Telangana State of Excise and Prohibition department seized contraband drug-laced Kulfi ice creams, Barfi sweets, and silver-coated balls during Holi celebrations in Dhoolpet on Friday.

As many as 100 kulfi ice-creams, 72 barfi sweets and silver-coated balls were seized from a vendor Satyanarayana Singh.

The Task Force teams on information about the sale of drugs, conducted raids in Machlipura area in Dhoolpet. They searched the entire area and caught a person, Satyanarayana Singh, who was selling Kulfi ice cream. According to the Excise department, Satyanarayana had brought the contraband from Gujarat to Hyderabad for Holi celebrations.

The officers were surprised to see the way the accused managed to operate without raising any suspicions. Meanwhile, Excise Officer Anji Reddy said that Satyanarayana has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. He cautioned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the buying or selling of drugs, whether during regular days or festive occasions. It is crucial for the youth to steer clear of drugs, he said.