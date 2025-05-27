Gearing up for monsoon: Damodar calls for advanced disease surveillance

Hyderabad:As part of measures to improve preparedness for seasonal illnesses in the upcoming monsoon, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday directed officials to have an evolved surveillance system across both State and Central institutions for acute respiratory illnesses and vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, typhoid in collaboration with CCMB, CDFD, NIN-ICMR, AIIMS Bibinagar and NIMS.

The minister convened a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the COVID situation and preparedness for prevention and control of seasonal diseases in the State. During the deliberations, the subject-matter experts briefed him on the COVID trends in India and globally. It was informed that, based on existing data and ongoing research, the situation was under control and does not pose any significant public health threat. Though sporadic increases in cases have been reported in some countries, hospitalisation rates remain negligible. It was further emphasised that persons with co-morbidities or compromised immunity should exercise due caution, while there is no cause for general alarm among the public.

Experts informed that India has largely achieved herd immunity, which was contributing to stabilisation of the situation. They noted that asymptomatic and silent transmissions are being observed occasionally, but these are subsiding without major impact. The minister stressed that public should rely on the inputs from experts across prominent medical and research institutions and avoid unrest.

The minister issued directions to strengthen preparedness for seasonal illnesses, including maintaining sanitation, vector control and district-level coordination for the monsoon should be taken up proactively.

As agricultural activity increases during monsoon, there was a potential rise in snake and scorpion-bite incidents. All healthcare facilities from PHCs to teaching hospitals must also be equipped with requisite anti-venom and supportive medication.

He reiterated the government commitment to ensure robust public health preparedness and directed all concerned officials to remain vigilant and proactive in implementation of the measures. Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, director of CCMB Dr Vinay Nandicoori, AIIMS director Dr Abhishek Aror and others attended the meeting.