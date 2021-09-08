GHMC builds outlet for diverting storm water

Tolichowki: In order to reduce the capacity of Shah Hatim Lake, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has built a new outlet for diverting storm water to ensure smooth passage of water into river Musi and reduce the backwater which flows into nearby residential areas resulting in flooding.

Every monsoon, several colonies in Tolichowki, near the lake, are among the most rain-affected areas. In last year's floods most of these areas were flooded for around 15 days. The Army was assigned and boats were used to rescue the residents. According to Nanal Nagar Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin, non- passage of water from the lake floods colonies. "To reduce the lake's capacity a water tunnel is built to ensure smooth passage of rainwater into the Musi. A new storm water pipeline is laid to reduce the backwater that rushes into residential areas of Tolichowki." "During the recent heavy rain, after the outlet was constructed, water did not enter residential areas. In case of emergency, as a precautionary measure, two monsoon emergency teams of 12 members were deployed in the area."

The corporator said Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met GHMC commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar and discussed the precautionary measures to be taken in the Hakeempet area, near the Balkapur nala, which is flooded during the season.

Several representations were given to the Army officials to remove their check dam, which results in flooding of the area, but it was unheeded. "At the meeting Lokesh Kumar assured that a meeting will be held with military officials and the issue will be raised," Naseeruddin added.

He said the Balkapur nala flows from Hakeempet via the Army areas to the First Lancer. Near Hakeempet the Army officials built a check dam which is flooding colonies. "Recently MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Kausar Mohiuddin gave a representation to the Army authorities at Bengaluru and Delhi, requesting them to give a smooth passage near the Army area to avoid flooding of residential areas."