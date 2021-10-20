GHMC installs ATSC-integrated traffic signals for smooth flow

Hyderabad: To put a check to traffic jams in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has installed new traffic signals by using a modern technology called Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC).

The civic body has already installed them at focal junctions like Begumpet, Panjagutta, Uppal, Jubilee Hills and Madhapur, and works are in progress at other junctions. Through the ATSC system, the network of signals will be monitored and controlled from the Traffic Central Command Centre (TCCC) as per the traffic congestion, said a GHMC official, adding that these signals depending on the traffic density extend their time limit as they work with Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) system. For installation of these lights, tenders were given to the Canadian group called Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure (IBI). Apart from installation of new traffic signals, the civic body is also identifying non-functional signals. They are also planning to install more pelican signals in the city so that the pedestrians can freely cross the roads, the official added.