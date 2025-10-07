GHMC receives 157 complaints in Prajavani



The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday received as many as 157 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

On Monday, the GHMC headquarters received 70 complaints. Of total 70, the town planning department received 32 complaints, 26 from engineering maintenance, 5 by the revenue department, 3 by the health and sanitation department, 2 by the UBD department, one each by the UCD department, and the sports department.

Meanwhile, 87 applications were submitted across six GHMC zones. The Kukatpally zone received the highest number with 31 complaints, followed by Secunderabad (22), Serilingampally (14), LB Nagar (13), and Charminar (7). No applications were received from Khairtabad zone.

The GHMC officials who collected the complaints and requests from the public during the public hearing promptly forwarded them to the concerned department officials for swift resolution.

Additional Commissioners Raghu Prasad, Venu Gopal, Subhadra Devi, Alivelu Mangatayaru, CCP Srinivas, Maintenance Chief Engineer Sahadev Ratnakar, Irrigation CE Nityananda, Additional CCPs Pradeep, Ranjith and others were present.

Moreover, the Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday received as many as 41 complaints in HYDRAA public grievance programme. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed the complaints and assigned the task of addressing them to the concerned authorities.

A majority of complaints were related to encroachments affecting nalas and lakes.