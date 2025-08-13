GHMC takes action on 327 dilapidated structures

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken action on 327 dilapidated structures and cellar excavations to safeguard lives and property, following recent rains and an ongoing heavy rainfall alert. Out of a total of 685 dilapidated structures identified, action has been taken on 327. On Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan and the Chief City Planner reviewed the progress of these actions in a Webex meeting with all Town Planning officials from circles, zones, and the head office.

In light of the heavy rainfall warning for the GHMC area this week, Karnan instructed all officials to be on high alert and ensure proper action on dilapidated structures and cellar excavations to avoid any untoward incidents. He further instructed that all identified dilapidated structures and cellar excavations must be rechecked and that immediate action should be taken where required due to the recent incessant rains.

Karnan also noted the pending cases in the Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Charminar zones and instructed officials to follow up and ensure action is taken in all cases. He said that of the total 685 dilapidated structures identified, action has been taken on 327 through repairs or vacation. For the remaining 358 structures, follow-up action has been initiated, including issuing notices, obtaining reports on structural safety, and counselling owners to vacate the premises.

Out of the 154 cellar excavations identified, works on 61 sites, such as the construction of retaining walls, have been completed. For the remaining 93 sites, precautionary measures and the construction of retaining walls are in progress. Furthermore, action has been taken on 52 unauthorised cellars by issuing notices and initiating further steps to close them with construction and demolition (C&D) waste. Instructions have been issued to inspect all critical dilapidated structures to ensure the safety of their residents and counsel them to vacate. In the case of already excavated cellars, the safety of adjoining structures must be verified, and further courses of action must be suggested.

Additionally, all officers and staff in Town Planning have been instructed to be available during the coming days due to the heavy rainfall prediction and have been directed not to take leave or leave the headquarters without prior permission from a superior officer, unless it is an emergency.