Guv calls for special ICUs for women and MMUs in rural areas
Governor Dr. TamilisaiSoundararajan has recommended having special ICUs for women and to have more mobile medical units for conducting health checkups in remote rural and tribal areas.
Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisaisoundararajanhas recommended having special ICUs for women and to have more mobile medical units for conducting health checkups in remote rural and tribal areas. Participating in a round table conference on health here, the governor said that “For changing the health seeking behavior of the women, we have to create more awareness on the health services provided by the government and should also improve the accessibility of services in rural and urban areas by operating mobile medical units”.
She said that apart from reproductive health related services, it is requires torecognise that women have more numbers than men, when coming to other diseases too such as kidney ailments, heart diseases, intestine/gastric problems, orthopedic, eye and others where women outnumber men. She also recommended that families should prioritise women’s health and always allocate a separate budget for them.