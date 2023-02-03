  • Menu
Hall tickets for Tech Certificate Course exams uploaded

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and training on Thursday uploaded the hall tickets for the Technical Certificate Course Examinations which will held from February 11 to 14.

Candidates can visit www.bse.telangana.gov.in and download their hall ticket by entering their application no. and date of birth. For any clarification, one can approach the District Educational Officer.

