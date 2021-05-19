Harish Rao gets Health responsibility

Hyderabad : Finance Minister T Harish Rao has been given the additional responsibility of looking after the development medical infrastructure and health -related issues in the second wave of corona pandemic.

Following this, Harish held a meeting on Tuesday with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and top officials of Health department at the Secretariat.

Issues like setting up of medical oxygen plants at all major government hospitals to address the oxygen scarcity on war footing were discussed.

Officials said Harish had held the meeting on construction of liquid oxygen storage units, PSA plants (Pressure Swing Absorption) and cryogenic tankers to ensure proper supply of oxygen to patients in the state.

Some company representatives made a presentation on the production of medical equipment in the meeting. The minister directed the officials and private agencies to take immediate steps for providing equipment to supply oxygen to the patients in the hospitals.

He also directed the Health officials to initiate necessary process immediately to implement Covid-19 control measures in the state.