HCU students stage protest against auction of ‘varsity land’

Hyderabad: The students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday staged protest against auction of, what they called, university land by the State government. The students responded sharply the remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu regarding the university’s lands and the protesting students.

Taking strong exception to the comments from the CM and the Minister, which they deemed inappropriate, the Students’ Union accused them of not only bankrupting the state but also attempting to tie up HCU lands with private individuals to absolve themselves of the financial crisis facing the state. The students protested against the Chief Minister’s remarks, calling them in bad taste, and urged him to use more temperate language. They also demanded an apology from the Chief Minister to the student body opposing the auctioning of the university lands. Additionally, the students warned that they would call for a siege of the CM’s camp office. The protesting students alleged that the CM and the Minister misled the State Assembly, recalling a past instance when Revanth Reddy played football. They further claimed that while they were peacefully protesting and attempted to burn an effigy of the government, the state government sent police to surround and attack them.