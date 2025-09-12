Hi-Life Exhibition to Dazzle Hyderabad with Lifestyle & Festive Showcase

Hyderabad is set to witness the grandeur of Hi-Life Exhibition, India’s largest fashion, luxury, and lifestyle showcase, on September 19–21, 2025, at HICC-Novotel, Hi-Tech City. Renowned as the nation’s most loved fashion exhibition, Hi-Life will present an exciting Lifestyle & Festive Special edition featuring top designers, premium fashion labels, and an artistic collection of bridal wear, festive wear, lifestyle ensembles, jewellery, accessories, and décor. Known for curating the latest trends and exclusive designer specials, the exhibition promises an unmatched shopping experience, blending glamour, style, and luxury. A must-visit, Hi-Life continues to redefine festive and lifestyle shopping in India.