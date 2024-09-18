HMWSSB chief inspects water camps

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ganesh immersion, Ashok Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), inspected the drinking water camps set up by the Water Board.

According to officials, along with senior officers, the managing director went to the camps in the vicinity of Hussain Sagar and inspected the arrangements there. The Water Board made arrangements for the smooth running of the Shobha Yatra by providing drinking water to the devotees coming for Vinayaka immersion. Around 122 drinking water camps were set up for the devotees. On the 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 9th days of the immersion, the Board organised drinking water camps at the water pools set up in the ORR perimeter. Along the route of the procession, as well as on the Tank Bund premises, these camps have been set up at immersion pools. Of these, a total of 35 lakh water packets have been made available. Apart from water packets, drinking water has also been made available in drums where necessary.

The Water Board staff is available in shifts for 24 hours to provide fresh water to the devotees in the fresh water camps. Arrangements have been made to run fresh water camps for 24 hours in some areas and 48 hours in others, depending on the congestion. The Board supplied water through water tankers free of charge to the ration camps set up across the city. It has appointed nodal officers to monitor the camps and ensure that any other problems do not arise on the occasion of Ganesh immersion. Apart from that, a route officer has also been appointed for the area, and two control rooms have been set up at Tank Bund and NTR Marg, said a senior officer.