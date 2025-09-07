Hussain Sagar bursts at the seams as Hyd’bad bids FAREWELL to Ganesh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar lake became a sea of humanity on Friday as over one lakh devotees converged for the grand immersion of the iconic Khairatabad Ganesha idol. The culmination of the city’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the procession concluded with the 69-foot idol being consigned to the waters, marking a spectacular farewell.

Early in the morning, crowds began to line Necklace Road and Tank Bund, eagerly awaiting the idol’s arrival. The procession, a moving tide of people, brought the city to a standstill. Men, women, and children walked alongside the towering idol, straining to catch a glimpse. The sight of the massive deity moving through the packed streets created a spectacle that drew people from every corner of the city.

The festive atmosphere was palpable. The streets were filled with small paper decorations and layers of confetti, a colorful testament to the joyful send-off. Despite the large crowds, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers tirelessly moved through the streets, sweeping and clearing the roads to ensure the city’s order was maintained.

Hyderabad police made extensive arrangements to manage the massive turnout, with a heavy deployment of personnel along the immersion route.

Mounted police on horseback led and monitored sections of the procession, while traffic police and special forces were stationed at critical points to manage diversions and ensure smooth movement. Barricades and checkpoints were placed along Necklace Road and Tank Bund to prevent congestion, and surveillance drones provided a watchful eye from above.

The strong security presence gave devotees the confidence to follow the idol’s journey with ease. Every turn of the procession was marked by chants, drumbeats, and the sound of conches.

However, the loudest cheers erupted as the idol neared Hussain Sagar. Families pushed forward to witness the final moments, capturing the scene on their phones as the massive figure was prepared for immersion.

By the time the idol was lowered into the lake at 1.45 pm, the area was surrounded by a massive crowd. The immersion brought the day’s long celebration to a close, with people raising their voices one last time in chants of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya.’

Officials later confirmed that more than 100,000 people participated in the immersion, making it one of the largest gatherings for Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The seamless coordination between the police, GHMC, and volunteers ensured that the event was conducted without disruption despite the huge turnout.

The farewell to the Khairatabad Ganesha was not merely the immersion of an idol but the conclusion of a collective celebration that blended faith with discipline. As the waters of Hussain Sagar embraced the 69-foot idol, the city carried home the memories of a spectacle of unity and devotion.