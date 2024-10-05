Live
Just In
Hyd police to auction 1,212 unclaimed vehicles
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City police will be auctioning 1,212 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes, pooled at various police stations in the Hyderabad Commissionerate.
According to the police, it is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of public auction as empowered by U/s 7 of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act 2004 r/w Section 40 of the Hyderabad City Police Act. Any person having any objection or ownership or hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may submit an application before the Commissioner of Police, ICCC, in Banjara Hills and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of proclamation, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.
The details of vehicles and particulars are available at an auction team located at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium in Goshamahal and also available on the official website of Hyderabad City police www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.