Hyderabad: 18-year-old girl killed in road accident at Langar Houz

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a teenage girl was killed and her father and younger sister were seriously injured after their two-wheeler was rammed by a truck. This road accident took place at Langar Houz on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Syed Nasreen Begum (18) was an intermediate student while her father was identified as Syed Ghouse (48), a construction worker and Syed Nameera Begum (10), a class six student, residents of Brundavan Colony in Tolichowki.

According to police, the tragic happened when the trio was proceeding to their house from Langar Houz.

The truck driver Venkataiah, who allegedly was driving at high speed lost control of the steering and crashed into the two-wheeler from behind.

The trio fell on the road and while Nasreen died on the spot, her father and sister escaped with injuries.

A case has been registered and the truck driver has been taken into custody.

The police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital and the deceased to a government hospital.

In another incident, two persons died in a road accident at Neredmet on Thursday night.

It is learnt that the victims were on a motorcycle on the Sainathpuram road in Neredmet and they tried to overtake a car which resulted in hitting a TSRTC bus coming in the opposite direction. The duo fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The Neredmet police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary.