Hyderabad: 5 injured as car crashes into Metro pillar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, five people were severely injured after a speeding car went out of control and crashed into the Metro Rail Pillar at KPHB on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the vehicle carrying five passengers including the driver was on its way from Miyapur towards Kukatpally and when it reached KPHB, when the driver lost control of the steering and crashed into the metro pillar. Rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap, said police.

The incident led to a traffic jam on the busy road. The passengers in the car were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The KPHB police are investigating if the car driver and passengers were drunk at the time of the incident.