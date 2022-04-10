Hyderabad: CCTV cameras must in bars & pubs

Hyderabad: All the bars and pubs in the city have been asked to install CCTV cameras and link them to the Excise department so that they can effectively monitor the activities to curb the drug menace. The CCTVs should be installed in such a way that entire premises were covered by the cameras. The data will have to be stored for at least 45 days.

This was announced by Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud after a meeting with owners of bars and pubs in the city. The minister said that government would cancel the licence of bars and pubs if they indulge in illegal activities like use of drugs and if they do not have CCTVs. The minister said that they would take up special drive against the bars and pubs for next one month.

The Minister said that if anyone was found to be indulging in illegal activities their licence would be cancelled and such establishments will be closed.

He said the bar and pub owners should not think that they are contributing heavily towards the exchequer. He asked them to conduct their business in a lawful manner or face closure and leave Hyderabad.

He also said that the department has details of people whose credentials were doubtful.

The government would take strict action against anyone who violates the law irrespective of his or her party affiliation. The Excise department officials would deploy decoys to see if anyone was violating the rules, Goud said.

The minister said that the bars and pubs should be closed by 12 in the night on normal days and at 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The star hotels which have 24-hour service should not take up parties. They should also end serving of drinks by 12 for a group and can continue for individuals round-the- clock.

The minister warned the owners particularly pub owner not to allow the minors into their premises at any cost. He asked the officials to keep an eye on the rave parties in the outskirts of the city.

The minister asked the Excise and police officials not to entertain phone calls of the leaders or influential persons. "Record the conversation and inform the higher authorities and take action against those responsible. Brand Hyderabad cannot be allowed to be affected," he said.