Hyderabad City cops heave a sigh of relief as two festivals conclude peacefully

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday, as the two important festivals Ganesh immersion and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in the city concluded in a peaceful manner. Amidst heavy cover of police, Hindus gave a colorful bid adieu to the Lord Ganesha on Tuesday, while the Muslims took out Milad Peace Procession on Thursday. This was the second consecutive year that these festivals collided.

The collision of theGanesh festivitiesGanesh festivitiesand Milad-un-Nabi has made it difficult for policemen especially in sensitive areas across the city. The Islamic month Rabi-ul-Awwal, which is the birth month of Prophet Mohammed and it was marking 1,500th year. It commenced on September 5, and the procession would be taken out on September 16, but was postponed and took out on September 19.

The 10-day Ganesh festival started on September 7, and immersion was held on September 17. From the start of this month, the police have been on their toes, ensuring that the celebrations of these two festivals are completed without any untoward incident.

Police officers, who were on tenterhooks in the wake of festivals, breathed a sigh of relief as these festivals went off without any untoward incidents. Overall, 25,000 police personnel were deployed.

Police had made additional security arrangements, especially in the communally sensitive areas. Local police and personnel of the Rapid Action Force were deployed near the historic Mecca Masjid and Charminar as the main procession passed through the area. According to city police, along with staff from city police, additional staff from other districts were deployed in Hyderabad limits.

On Thursday, C V Anand along with Additional CP Vikram Singh Man, south zone DCP Sneha Mehra and officers visited Charminar and participated in Milad procession.