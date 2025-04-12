Hyderabad: City NGO plans bio-enzyme drive to keep Barla Kunta lake healthy

Hyderabad: Several lakes in the city are facing a very peculiar and concerning problem i.e. frothing of water bodies. On humanitarian grounds, with the aim to restore and purify the water bodies, lake enthusiasts have come up with a ‘Bio Enzyme Drive’ at Barla Kunta Lake, Gachibowli that will help in its rejuvenation.

A bio enzyme releases good bacteria. Just like probiotics help in improving health, bio enzyme is probiotics for the lake and the process is eco-friendly and pocket-friendly. With the aim to make sewage coming out of households to be eco-friendly, city based NGO Dhruvansh has planned to come up with a Bio Enzyme Drive to mark World Earth Day celebrations at Barla Kunta Lake on April 26.

Madhulika Choudhary, founder of Dhruvansh, said, “In 2022, a bio enzyme drive was organised at Neknampur Lake to treat the water and the result achieved was very fruitful. To repeat the feat, we have planned a drive at Barla Kunta Lake. As it is a 4- acre lake, 1,000 litres of enzyme is enough. We have already started the process of preparing it by collecting fruit peels and vegetable peels. We are also encouraging people to make their own enzyme and bring it on that day. Making it is very easy – add one part of jaggery, three parts of vegetable peel or fruit peel and 10 parts of water and store it in an air tight bottle and within a month the enzyme gets ready. One litre of bio enzyme can clean up to 1,000 litres of sewage.”

Highlighting the benefits of bio enzyme, she added, “Bio enzyme will reduce Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in the lake which will result in zero odour. Bio enzyme releases good bacteria. Domestic sewage is easy to breakdown, but surfactants and chemicals such as Harpic, Lysol and other detergents are very difficult to break down. If we plan to replace surfactants with bio enzyme, lakes will automatically get eco-friendly sewage. The main motto of the drive is to clean the lake water, to promote communities’ involvement in lake restoration and bring awareness on bio enzyme usage in the household so that sewage coming out of households will be eco-friendly.”