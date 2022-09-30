Hyderabad City police plans slew of steps to ensure free flow of traffic

Hyderabad: In order to improve free flow of traffic which in turn improves the quality of life in the city, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will be adopting the 'Traffic Action Plan'.Series of measures will be initiated under 'Enforcement', 'Education' and 'Engineering' of traffic management and intensify operation 'ROPE' - removal of obstructive parking and encroachments.

Blatant violations of traffic rules including wrong-illegal parking of vehicles on main roads, encroachments, sharing in auto-rickshaws, hawker's hindrance, haphazard digging of roads by several agencies, encroachments prevailing on most of the major roads in the city, including national highways passing through the city have been identified as main obstructions for smooth flow of traffic. As per records, the number of vehicles have increased to 18 per cent in 2022 with about 77,65,487 vehicles presently plying on roads.

Hence, toimprove the flow of traffic and take action on violators,the city police have come up with an action plan which improves the traffic flow.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand in his power point presentation apprised about the road map and series of measures to be initiated under 3 Golden Es of traffic management. He said, "The proposed action plan for better traffic management could succeed only if the public extended their full support to traffic police personnel."

During peak hours all senior officers will focus on regulation. "Stop line discipline will be strictly enforced, stringent measures will be initiated against commuters resorting to wrong side driving, triple riding, improper number plates, black films and other violations.

"Regular meetings will be held with establishments, hawkers, schools, colleges, auto drivers, RTC drivers and all stakeholders to sensitise them on road rules, parking norms. After carrying out education campaigns, special enforcement drives will be taken up to keep a tab on errant violators."

Junction development, erecting sign boards at free lefts, providing safe turning radius at U-turns and adopting reversible lanes as per the traffic flow will be studied and implemented as part of engineering measures. Reviving bus bays, relocating bus stops and improved road sign boards marking measures will be initiated soon. ATC which is part of the Integrated Traffic Management System will be implemented across the city, informed CV Anand.

The social media unit of the traffic wing will scale up digital education campaigns to reach out to youngsters through awareness videos, sessions.

The fourth 'E' of traffic management C V Anand introduced the 4th 'E' - Enablement into traffic management in which enhanced focus will be given to cater the welfare needs of the traffic personnel through regular health camps, kit bags and continuous capacity building at Traffic Training institute. With the allotment of 40 SIs and Inspectors of 2010 batch, the traffic wing has been further strengthened. Around 100 home guards and 100 women personnel from CAR will be deployed for traffic duties to cover more junctions.

Later, C V Anand along with A V Ranganath Joint CP (Traffic), Karunakar DCP (Traffic), and others unveiled the new logo of the Traffic Police wing and launched Traffic Short Films.

Measures in the offing...

