Hyderabad: Clamour for auto stands gets shriller as police launches Operation ROPE

Hyderabad: Following the police special traffic drive 'Operation ROPE', across the city to streamline the traffic movement, the demand for auto stands from auto drivers' unions is gaining momentum. The City Auto and Motor Cab Driver Unions have put forth a demand to provide drivers with auto and taxi stands across Greater Hyderabad.



As civic authorities are working on restoration of city roads, the police began an anti-encroachment drive to ensure smooth traffic flow and to improve traffic management. This has added to the worries of autorickshaw and cab drivers. The auto unions have been trying to pressure authorities to set up auto stands under the special drive initiated by the police. However, their demand is yet to be met.

According to the unions, although there are over 80,000 autorickshaws and 1.7 lakh cabs running in Greater Hyderabad, there are no stands in the city. The traffic police launched the drive, but failed to address the grievances or to respond to the long-pending demand of auto-taxi stands.

"There are over 80,000 autorickshaws plying the city, but there are no designated parking spots. When autos line up near markets, traffic officials ask them to move, stating they add to congestion and impose hefty penalities and seize vehicles.

When the police conduct drives, they take a photo of the vehicle and send an e-challan for no parking, imposing a penalty of Rs 1,000 and above in a day. Since the drive was started, more than Rs 5,000 challans were imposed on each auto/cab. Consequently, poor auto drivers bear the brunt of the improper planning," said Mahmood Hussain Makke, president, City Auto and Motor Cab Drivers' Welfare Society.

Earlier, there were over 170 stands in the twin cities; now only a couple are left. All the taxi stands were removed in the past eight years. Drivers face difficulties. "We urge authorities to provide parking stands for every 2 km for at least four autorickshaws and four cabs/taxis, as after dropping a passenger they need some place to stand," said Akhter Ahmed, vice-president of the association.

A representation was submitted to City Police Commissioner C V Anand requesting to allot parking stands for auto-rickshaw, motor cab/taxi and commercial vehicles, as no parking space has been provided for these vehicles, he added.

The representation expressed ire against authorities who have neglected the demand of auto unions for years. They urged officials of GHMC, RTA and the police to hold a joint survey and a detailed study of thousands of auto-rickshaw and cabs running on roads and the space for parking on city roads and provide space for auto/taxi stands.