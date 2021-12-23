Hyderabad: Encroachments become serious concern at Gopal Nagar

Hyderabad: Sprouting of encroached structures at Gopal Nagar, Kukatpally, and traffic chaos have been giving nightmares to the locals. They allege that numerous complaints have been given to GHMC but it is yet to take concrete action to remove the structures.

The residents point out that for the past many years unauthotised construction has been thriving. There are around 20 illegal sheds; around 20 residential complexes are being built. Only three-storeyed building are allowed on plots of less than or equal to 300 yards, but unidentified persons are building four to 5 1/2 storeyed complexes. Due to that the 40-foot road has become 20 ft leading to traffic congestions. They say "if such activities are not stopped then limited civic resources like electricity, drinking water pipelines can damage drainage system and roads.

Said Sunil Reddy of Gopal Nagar, "we undertook many protests against encroachments. Unknown persons are encroaching public lands. Roads are totally occupied by small commercial establishments making it difficult for people to walk and use them. Many representations have been given to the concerned officials, who are negligent in taking action to remove illegal structures".

According to J Shiva Chaitanya, president, Gopal Nagar Residents' Welfare Association, "as construction materials are dumped on pavements it is becoming difficult for us to ply our vehicles, especially during evening hours. Any encroachment drive won't solve the problem until authorities keep a regular check on encroachers' activities.

Said P Kiran, another resident," many times the colony association members have warned encroachers but they did not yield any fruitful results. The GHMC officials should conduct proper inspections to clear encroachments, as daily we are facing hardship to commute."