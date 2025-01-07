Hyderabad: Even before summer sets in, water woes grip parts of city

Hyderabad: Much before the onset of summer, a water crisis hit the Western parts of the city, and due to this, residents have started depending on tankers. Residents alleged that the shortage of water is due to a lack of maintenance by the Hyderabad Water Board.

Despite HMWSSB increasing the water supply to the western corridor by 4.5 million litres last year, this part of residents is still facing acute water shortage, and the areas include Nizampet, Bachupally, Kondapur, Kukatpally, and Moosapet. Residents highlighted that rapid urbanisation in this area has led to water shortages, despite a normal water supply. They also noted that increasing the water supply per gallon alone is insufficient. Additionally, they emphasized the need for the water board to regularly conduct maintenance work, as frequent pipeline leakages significantly reduce water flow.

Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet, said, “Although summer is still some time away, we have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water for the past month. The primary issue is damaged water pipelines in several areas of our locality, resulting in significant wastage of drinking water. Despite lodging complaints with the concerned officials, no concrete measures have been implemented to address the problem.”

“We are unsure why water is not being supplied on time. Currently, we receive water only once every four days, and even then, it is at very low pressure. As a result, we are forced to rely on private tankers. Despite repeatedly complaining to the concerned water board officials, no concrete action has been taken to resolve the issue,” said B Srinivas, Bachupally.

“Since the beginning of this month, we have been experiencing a water shortage. The supply from our borewells is insufficient, and we may need to propose rationing soon. Despite summer not having started yet, we are already forced to rely on private tankers for our water needs,” said Suresh, a resident of Kondapur.