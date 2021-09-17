  • Menu
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in a godown in Pedha Amberpet

Highlights

  • Fire at Swal Corporation Limited in Pedha Amberpet in
  • The reason for the fire is yet to be known

A massive fire broke out in a godown here at Pedha Amberpet on Friday morning. The fire erupted from Swal Corporation Limited godown and the thick smoke billowed from the godown left the residents in panic.

They alerted the fire officials and the police who rushed to the place and took up the measures to put out the fire. The reason for the fire is yet to be known. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The property damage is yet to be known.

