Hyderabad: GHMC DM Mote Srilatha visits Tarnaka division as part of 'Pattana Pragathi'

Tarnaka: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha along with Telangana Trade Union Cell (TTUC) State President Shobhan Reddy, power sanitation, HMWSSB and other officials as part of the 4th day of 'Pattana Pragathi' programme on Sunday visited Lalapet and Nagarjuna Nagar Colony under Tarnaka Division.

During the visit, GHMC Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha said that the colony residents should also cooperate with the authorities and staff. As part of the programme they detected the electric lights which were not working properly and ordered immediately to start work with the concerned authorities.

