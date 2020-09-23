Hyderabad: GHMC launches major anti-rabies programme

Hyderabad: In order to contain the street dog population, control the street dog menace and prevent rabies disease, GHMC is carrying out the Animal Birth Control/ Anti Rabies (ABC/AR) programme. GHMC has acquired 16 customised dog catching vehicles in order to ply one dog catching vehicle in each Circle and also acquired one more Cattle Catching Vehicle for Kukatpally Zone and four enforcement vehicles for L B Nagar, Khairatabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally Zones in order to ply one vehicle in each Zone on hire basis.



Five animal care centres with kennels and operation theatre at Fathullaguda, Chudibazar, Patelnagar, KPHB Colony and Mahadevpur conduct ABC/AR and acquired customised dog catching vehicles for transportation of street dogs to Animal Care Centres and releasing them after ABC/AR.

Three customised dog catching vehicles have been acquired on hire basis in Khairatabad Zone. The project was flagged off by the Mayor, GHMC here on Tuesday. Protective Gear items to the dog catchers was distributed. Zonal Commissioner Ms. Praveenya, Chief Veterinary Officer Vakil and other senior veterinary officers participated.