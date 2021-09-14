Hyderabad: GHMC readies 28 artificial ponds for Ganesh immersion

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has readied 28 artificial ponds for Ganesh immersion in the city.

Fresh water released into the ponds that were located near Durgam Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, Nallagandla Cheruvu where the idols will be immersed today. Arrangements have been made for the Ganesh immersion by the GHMC officials.



GHMC chief entomologist, Ram Babu said that staffers have been deployed at all the ponds to help the devotees for idol immersion. The staffers were also deployed by the GHMC to remove the idols immediately after immersion.



The official said that the idols of 8x10 feet can be immersed into the artificial ponds which are about 43x43 in size.