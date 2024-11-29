Hyderabad: GHMC to Hand Over Maintenance of 64 km of Roads to Private Agencies

Hyderabad City: GHMC is keen on privatizing sanitation management. Authorities are preparing to hand over an additional 64.40 kilometers of corridors to private agencies without tendering. At the same time, the sweeping contract for the already privatized 60.15 km area in the Khairatabad zone is expected to be extended. This proposal is moving forward swiftly in the Charminar Zone.

In the past, the authorities entrusted the maintenance of cleanliness in tourist areas, VVIP/VIP routes, and roads with heavy traffic to private companies. The contract renewal period for these areas will end on November 30. According to proposals sent from the central office to the Khairatabad zone, steps need to be taken to either renew the existing contract or select a new agency. However, doubts are arising regarding the assignment of new roads as the names of the agencies linked to the corridors are already mentioned, even though the relevant tender notification has not been issued yet.

Tenders to Be Called

Sources from the Sanitation Management Department state that tenders will be invited to select agencies for the sanitation management of the newly proposed corridors. The renewal of contracts for the corridors already under agency management is also under discussion.





Annual Financial Burden of Rs. 47 Crores

McLean and Ixora companies have been entrusted with sweeping major roads in tourist areas and Greater Hyderabad, working in three shifts to keep the roads clean 24 hours a day. These companies manage sweeping across 73 kilometers of roads, ensuring cleanliness for national and international visitors. Typically, roads are swept every other day, but due to the influx of visitors, private agencies are now sweeping tourist and VIP routes around the clock.





These companies are spending an average of Rs. 3.12 lakhs per kilometer per month, which is eight times higher than GHMC’s cost of Rs. 40,000 per kilometer per month for manual sweeping. With the addition of another 64 kilometers of roads under the private sector, the financial burden will increase by Rs. 2 crore per month, totaling Rs. 24 crore annually. This will bring the total cost for roads currently under private management to Rs. 47 crores annually, adding further financial strain on a company already facing economic challenges.