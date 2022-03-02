Hyderabad: Govt ENT Hospital at Koti to have OP, OT, ICU & diagnostics block

Hyderabad: The government ENT Hospital in Koti will soon have a five-storey block with operation theatre (OP), intensive care unit (ICU), diagnostics ward, post operative ward, pay rooms, out-patient rooms and other wards.

A new integrated building at the ENT Hospital will come up as orders have been issued allocating Rs 35 crore for constructing the building.

The Director of Medical Education (DME) submitted a proposal for the building to the government in 2019, but during the execution of foundation for OT complex it was observed that covered storm water drain was passing through the premises of ENT Hospital and it was also found that as per the site conditions it was not feasible to construct any building there.

Later the DME submitted a revised proposal for the construction of integrated building at ENT Hospital with OT complex and requested the government to issue revised administrative sanction for Rs 35 crore for the works duly superseding the previous administrative sanction orders.

After the examination of the proposal the government accorded the revised administrative sanction to DME and the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) for Rs 35 crore towards the construction of integrated building.