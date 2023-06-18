Hyderabad: Kanti Velugu 2.0 completes 100 days

Hyderabad: The 100 days Kanti Velugu programme ended on Saturday after health department completed eye screenings in 24 out of the 33 districts in the State as per the instructions of Health Minister T Harish Rao.

The Secretariat witnessed a grand celebration marking the successful completion of 100 days of the KantiVeluguprogramme. Expressing delight over the achievement of 100 per cent screenings in 24 districts, the Health Minister complemented the dedicated Asha and ANM workers.

The KantiVeluguprogramme aims to provide preventive measures and eradicate blindness in Telangana. Harish Rao lauded the efforts of the Health Department, other departments, and public representatives involved in organising this remarkable initiative. He praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s compassionate and proactive approach in implementing this ambitious scheme, which offers free eye examinations and spectacles to the people of Telangana. With a focus on preventive eye care, the KantiVeluguprogramme has successfully screened a staggering 161 million people across the State.

Among them, 40.59 lakh individuals, constituting 25.1 per cent, had problems. As part of the programme, 22.51 lakh people have received free reading glasses, while 18.08 lakh people were provided with prescription glasses for free. Harish Rao asked the officials to maintain the same dedication and spirit in the remaining nine districts to ensure the completion of eye screenings throughout Telangana. The Telangana State Government launched the KantiVelugu Scheme with the vision to eliminate eye-related issues and ensure the well-being of every citizen.