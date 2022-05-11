Hyderabad: Mango Express Service delivers first consignment

Hyderabad: The TSRTC Mango Express delivered the first consignment of Banginapalli mangoes of Jagityal to M Kiran Raja, and Hema Kiran Raja of Kousalya Colony in Bachupally on Tuesday.

The RTC launched the service with convenient order lots starting from 5kg, 10 kg, 15 kg to even bulk orders of 10 tonnes with a promise to deliver the consignment in just seven days from placing orders on its website http://www.tsrtcparcel.in . The price of mango is fixed at Rs 115. RTC V-C and Managing Director VC Sajjanar has delivered the mangoes personally to Kiran Raja and Hema, the first customers, and thanked them for choosing the Mango Express as their preferred choice.

He said new initiatives are on the anvil to ramp up the RTC cargo services to cater to needs of people. Sajjanar delivered the second consignment to Reethika Raj of Kousalya Colony and thanked them for choosing the RTC cargo service. He said the Banginapalli variety of mangoes of Jagityal is the most sought after; its demand is growing to receive the same from TSRTC Mango Express. So far 12,000 orders have been received, he said.

Subhajit Saha, currently with the Resolute Group, mentioned that this is a first right step towards Geographical Identity (GI) promotions and making the public aware at large of the value which GIs brings to a product. TSRTC, should also look to promote GI tourism in the state by making tour packages to Banagapalle, Pochampally, Siddipet, Warangal and other GI hot spots for the public to take a detour and see the production and experience live GI production.

Resident welfare associations, gated communities, colony residents can place bulk orders, he said. For details they can call TSRTC call centre 040-23450033, 040-69440000.