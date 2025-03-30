Live
Hyderabad metro extends timings and student offer
Highlights
Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced an extension of its operational hours, effective from 1st April
Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced an extension of its operational hours, effective from 1st April. The last metro service will now run until 11:45 PM, providing greater convenience for commuters. This schedule change will be implemented from Monday to Friday.
Additionally, the Hyderabad Metro has extended its special travel offer for students for another year. Under this scheme, students who pay for 20 trips will receive an additional 10 trips, allowing them to travel a total of 30 times at the same cost.
These initiatives aim to improve accessibility and affordability for regular passengers, particularly students who rely on metro services for daily commuting.
