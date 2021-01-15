Hyderabad: New Gopuram at Ayyappa Temple inaugurated

Hyderabad: A new ornamental main Gopuram, built as per the traditional Kerala Temple architecture has been inaugurated on Thursday at Kamala Nagar Ayyappa Temple near ECIL crossroads.

Famous temple architect Vettikadu Radhakrishnan who headed many temple architecture in Kerala has built this Gopuram within a span of six months.

Although, it was supposed to be inaugurated last year, the pandemic situation delayed the process.

On the auspicious day of Makara Sankranthi. The Gopuram has been inaugurated with rituals as per Thanthra Sasthra.

Parameswaran Nampoodiri, the chief priest of the temple performed the puja. Temple administration committee headed by President CR Prabhakaran and General Secretary SR Nair organised the event.