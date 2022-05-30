Hyderabad: No drinking water supply in some areas on June 1

Hyderabad: Due to the repair works of arresting heavy water leakage on phase-III and 120 mm dia pipeline at three locations near Shankerpally and replacing damaged pipes with new barrels of 1150 mm dia, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) is going to shut down drinking water supply to certain areas from 6 am of June 1 2022 to 6 am on June 2.

According to the Water Board, there will be no water supply to several reservoirs including Gandipet, Narsingi, Manikonda, Kokapet, Puppalaguda, Chandanagar, HUDA Colony, BHEL, Tara Nagar, Gangaram, Lingampally, Papi Reddy Colony, Nalagandla, Gopanpally, Gulmohar Park, Netaji Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Tellapur, Chintalbasthi, Vijaynagar colony and Mallepally.

Water Board officials requested its consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.