Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital doctors hit the streets for new hospital building

Hyderabad: The doctors including the alumni of the Osmania General Hospital took out a rally from Osmania Hospital to the Medical College demanding construction of a new building.

The doctors including the junior doctors also came in large numbers to participate in the rally raising slogans of 'we want new building', 'Jai Osmania' as the rally passed through the main roads at Osmangunj.

Dr Ramesh from Osmania Hospital said that the present building was over 100 years old. The building was constructed by Nizam Nawab as people were suffering with different ailments and the hospital was brought up as per the requirements then.

"We have been demanding new building for the last 20 years. We took up a protest for about 100 days.

The TRS chief had assured to construct the new building after the formation of Telangana. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Rosaiah also released Rs 200 Crore but the hospital was not constructed," said Ramesh. He said that the doctors want the government to take up the new building since the roof top was collapsing regularly resulting in doctors and patients' lives in danger.