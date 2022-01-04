Hyderabad: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy dubs BJP MPs 'Shikandis'

Hyderabad: Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Monday said that the State BJP MPs were playing the role of 'Shikandi' by stalling the State development.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that a few leaders were trying to stop development in the State and were making 'irresponsible' comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said the TRS had observed patience until now, but cases would be booked against those talking 'rubbish' against the CM.

The samithi chairman said that the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme was an inspiration for the country, as several States and even the Centre 'copied' it. The government has deposited Rs 50,000 crore in the bank accounts of farmers since the scheme was launched in the State. A few BJP leaders, including Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay, were opposing this, stating that the scheme would make people lazy, alleged Reddy. He said a few so-called political parties were objecting to the week-long celebrations called by the TRS to mark the deposit of Rs 50,000 crore.

The TRS leader objected to 'misleading' campaign by a few organisations on farmer suicides. An organisation, Swarajya Vedika, belonging to Andhras was spreading lies about suicides, 'which are not there in the State'.