Hyderabad: Paramour, wife kills husband, arrested

Hyderabad: Two persons, including a woman was arrested on charges of murder that took place in June.

The arrested persons are identified as K Eeshwarama (40) and M Srinivas (35) both labourers and natives of Sangareddy district.

The police said that the victim K Thukkappa (55) a labourer, was a native of Sangareddy district and married to Eeshwaramma. A few years ago, Eeshwarama got acquainted with Srinivas and both allegedly developed intimacy.

Thukkappa noticed that Eeshwaramma was getting closer to Srinivas and warned her. The woman told Srinivas about it and both of them decided to kill Thukkappa.

“On June 22, as per their plan, the woman on pretext of taking Thukkappa to hospital came to Ghatkesar and informed Srinivas about it. Both of them purchased a bottle of pesticide and poured it in a bottle of beer and offered it to Thukkappa who on consuming it fell unconscious,” said Ghatkesar Inspector, M Mahender Reddy.

The police noticed the man in unconscious state and shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment two days later. The police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. After post-mortem examination as no one claimed the body the final rites were performed.

On Wednesday, a relative of Thukkappa came to the Ghatkesar police station and enquired about the case. “After confirming the identity of the man, the police enquired into the case and detained Eeshwaramma who on questioning admitted to having killed Thukkappa with the help of Srinivas,” said the Inspector.

Both the arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded.